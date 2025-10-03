- Growth
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
71 (88.75%)
Loss Trades:
9 (11.25%)
Best trade:
59.76 USD
Worst trade:
-132.32 USD
Gross Profit:
315.24 USD (9 942 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.49 USD (5 385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (112.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.08 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.12%
Max deposit load:
95.41%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
69 (86.25%)
Short Trades:
11 (13.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-20.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-17.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-7.66%
Annual Forecast:
-92.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
132.32 USD (9.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.25% (33.85 USD)
By Equity:
6.10% (124.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|135
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.76 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EA Marché Noir Beta is a trading robot specialized in scalping on Forex and gold. Based on reliable technical signals and strict risk management, it prioritizes the quality of opportunities to generate consistent and stable gains while protecting investors’ capital.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
0
USD
USD
16
100%
80
88%
1%
1.74
1.68
USD
USD
9%
1:20