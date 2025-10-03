SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Ea Marche noir Beta
Allane Dimitri Inamo

Ea Marche noir Beta

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
71 (88.75%)
Loss Trades:
9 (11.25%)
Best trade:
59.76 USD
Worst trade:
-132.32 USD
Gross Profit:
315.24 USD (9 942 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.49 USD (5 385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (112.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.08 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.12%
Max deposit load:
95.41%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
69 (86.25%)
Short Trades:
11 (13.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
4.44 USD
Average Loss:
-20.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-17.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-7.66%
Annual Forecast:
-92.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
132.32 USD (9.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.25% (33.85 USD)
By Equity:
6.10% (124.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 135
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.76 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-4
2.40 × 1290
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.63 × 1898
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
3.22 × 211
RoboForex-Pro-6
3.32 × 867
RoboForex-Pro-3
5.70 × 70
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
5.91 × 420
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
EA Marché Noir Beta is a trading robot specialized in scalping on Forex and gold. Based on reliable technical signals and strict risk management, it prioritizes the quality of opportunities to generate consistent and stable gains while protecting investors’ capital.
No reviews
2025.12.09 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 00:09
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 00:09
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
