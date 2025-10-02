SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Toni STDW
Chairul Rainalfi Mahendra

Toni STDW

Chairul Rainalfi Mahendra
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
184
Profit Trades:
89 (48.36%)
Loss Trades:
95 (51.63%)
Best trade:
250.70 USD
Worst trade:
-252.85 USD
Gross Profit:
6 981.25 USD (266 868 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 203.37 USD (219 825 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 016.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 311.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
47.56%
Max deposit load:
7.04%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
119 (64.67%)
Short Trades:
65 (35.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-1.21 USD
Average Profit:
78.44 USD
Average Loss:
-75.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 166.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 194.15 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-39.51%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
222.12 USD
Maximal:
2 714.39 USD (78.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.36% (2 714.39 USD)
By Equity:
14.05% (603.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 154
NZDJPY 8
EURJPY 6
CADJPY 6
AUDJPY 4
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 108
NZDJPY 123
EURJPY -251
CADJPY -176
AUDJPY 0
GBPJPY 14
CHFJPY 26
USDJPY -65
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 64K
NZDJPY 7.4K
EURJPY -17K
CADJPY -9.5K
AUDJPY 28
GBPJPY 2.1K
CHFJPY 2K
USDJPY -2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +250.70 USD
Worst trade: -253 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 016.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 166.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.33 × 3
RadexMarkets-Real 6
5.40 × 5
No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 16:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 01:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 00:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 00:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 13:19
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.