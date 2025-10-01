- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
50 (64.93%)
Loss Trades:
27 (35.06%)
Best trade:
43.71 NZD
Worst trade:
-43.35 NZD
Gross Profit:
500.58 NZD (28 977 pips)
Gross Loss:
-390.46 NZD (18 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (47.88 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.88 NZD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
89.53%
Max deposit load:
9.71%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.81
Long Trades:
35 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
42 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
1.43 NZD
Average Profit:
10.01 NZD
Average Loss:
-14.46 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-42.52 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.16 NZD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.26%
Annual Forecast:
15.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.48 NZD
Maximal:
60.93 NZD (3.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.89% (59.87 NZD)
By Equity:
4.06% (62.12 NZD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADp
|13
|UK100
|11
|AUS200
|11
|GBPAUDp
|8
|EURCADp
|8
|GBPNZDp
|8
|EURCHFp
|6
|EURGBPp
|4
|EURUSDp
|3
|GBPCADp
|3
|USDCADp
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADp
|38
|UK100
|47
|AUS200
|-19
|GBPAUDp
|0
|EURCADp
|81
|GBPNZDp
|50
|EURCHFp
|-24
|EURGBPp
|3
|EURUSDp
|-55
|GBPCADp
|13
|USDCADp
|-49
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADp
|2K
|UK100
|2.4K
|AUS200
|-428
|GBPAUDp
|151
|EURCADp
|4.2K
|GBPNZDp
|4.9K
|EURCHFp
|-964
|EURGBPp
|192
|EURUSDp
|-1.6K
|GBPCADp
|1.5K
|USDCADp
|-1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.71 NZD
Worst trade: -43 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.88 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.52 NZD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
