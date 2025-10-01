SignalsSections
Michael Ray Wenceslao

AnjJacela

Michael Ray Wenceslao
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
50 (64.93%)
Loss Trades:
27 (35.06%)
Best trade:
43.71 NZD
Worst trade:
-43.35 NZD
Gross Profit:
500.58 NZD (28 977 pips)
Gross Loss:
-390.46 NZD (18 047 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (47.88 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.88 NZD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
89.53%
Max deposit load:
9.71%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.81
Long Trades:
35 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
42 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
1.43 NZD
Average Profit:
10.01 NZD
Average Loss:
-14.46 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-42.52 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.16 NZD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.26%
Annual Forecast:
15.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.48 NZD
Maximal:
60.93 NZD (3.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.89% (59.87 NZD)
By Equity:
4.06% (62.12 NZD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADp 13
UK100 11
AUS200 11
GBPAUDp 8
EURCADp 8
GBPNZDp 8
EURCHFp 6
EURGBPp 4
EURUSDp 3
GBPCADp 3
USDCADp 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADp 38
UK100 47
AUS200 -19
GBPAUDp 0
EURCADp 81
GBPNZDp 50
EURCHFp -24
EURGBPp 3
EURUSDp -55
GBPCADp 13
USDCADp -49
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADp 2K
UK100 2.4K
AUS200 -428
GBPAUDp 151
EURCADp 4.2K
GBPNZDp 4.9K
EURCHFp -964
EURGBPp 192
EURUSDp -1.6K
GBPCADp 1.5K
USDCADp -1.5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.71 NZD
Worst trade: -43 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.88 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.52 NZD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 12:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 11:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 03:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 10:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 10:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 09:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 09:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 00:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 00:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 00:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 00:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 00:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
