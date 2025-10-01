The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantagePrimeLimited-Live 0.33 × 191 VantageTradingLtd-Live 0.34 × 259 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.53 × 15 VantageInternational-Live 0.55 × 74 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.70 × 349 JunoMarkets-Server 1.00 × 1 Forex.com-Live 536 1.11 × 9 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor