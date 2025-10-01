- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
87
Profit Trades:
65 (74.71%)
Loss Trades:
22 (25.29%)
Best trade:
20.40 USD
Worst trade:
-11.55 USD
Gross Profit:
117.50 USD (6 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.85 USD (3 511 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (8.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.06 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
66.96%
Max deposit load:
7.73%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.06
Long Trades:
47 (54.02%)
Short Trades:
40 (45.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
1.81 USD
Average Loss:
-2.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-18.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.49 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.49 USD (1.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.78% (18.49 USD)
By Equity:
8.92% (90.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|45
|AUDNZD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|34
|AUDNZD
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.40 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Min. deposit: 1000$
No reviews
