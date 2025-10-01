SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Hatori System
Ike Ananda Fata

Hatori System

Ike Ananda Fata
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 422%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
127 (87.58%)
Loss Trades:
18 (12.41%)
Best trade:
210.44 USD
Worst trade:
-325.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 190.71 USD (112 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 103.17 USD (34 810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (1 042.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 042.10 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
32.20%
Max deposit load:
7.71%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.32
Long Trades:
142 (97.93%)
Short Trades:
3 (2.07%)
Profit Factor:
3.80
Expected Payoff:
21.29 USD
Average Profit:
33.00 USD
Average Loss:
-61.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-488.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-488.37 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.16%
Annual Forecast:
-86.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
488.37 USD (11.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.64% (488.37 USD)
By Equity:
48.74% (2 035.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 144
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
EURUSD -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 78K
EURUSD -8
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +210.44 USD
Worst trade: -325 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 042.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -488.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Copy My Second Acc
No reviews
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 10:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 00:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.