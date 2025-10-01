- Growth
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
127 (87.58%)
Loss Trades:
18 (12.41%)
Best trade:
210.44 USD
Worst trade:
-325.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 190.71 USD (112 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 103.17 USD (34 810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (1 042.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 042.10 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
32.20%
Max deposit load:
7.71%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.32
Long Trades:
142 (97.93%)
Short Trades:
3 (2.07%)
Profit Factor:
3.80
Expected Payoff:
21.29 USD
Average Profit:
33.00 USD
Average Loss:
-61.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-488.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-488.37 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-7.16%
Annual Forecast:
-86.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.80 USD
Maximal:
488.37 USD (11.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.64% (488.37 USD)
By Equity:
48.74% (2 035.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|144
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|78K
|EURUSD
|-8
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +210.44 USD
Worst trade: -325 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 042.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -488.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.91 × 202
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
Axi-US02-Live
|13.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
