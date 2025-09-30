- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
25 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
15 (37.50%)
Best trade:
5.88 USD
Worst trade:
-4.04 USD
Gross Profit:
34.43 USD (3 418 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.49 USD (2 269 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (7.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.86 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
14.87%
Max deposit load:
3.32%
Latest trade:
36 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
35 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
1.38 USD
Average Loss:
-1.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
5.22 USD (1.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.01% (5.25 USD)
By Equity:
6.05% (30.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|12
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|174
|USDCAD
|397
|AUDCAD
|522
|AUDUSD
|-143
|NZDUSD
|204
|NZDCAD
|-5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.57 × 295
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.92 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.06 × 79
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.21 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.29 × 75
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.06 × 52
|
FBS-Real
|10.38 × 55
