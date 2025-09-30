- Growth
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
32 (62.74%)
Loss Trades:
19 (37.25%)
Best trade:
9.92 USD
Worst trade:
-5.38 USD
Gross Profit:
50.60 USD (4 589 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.22 USD (4 125 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (5.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.92 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
21.68%
Max deposit load:
4.15%
Latest trade:
41 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.70
Long Trades:
47 (92.16%)
Short Trades:
4 (7.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
1.58 USD
Average Loss:
-1.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
5.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
5.78 USD (1.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.11% (5.81 USD)
By Equity:
9.74% (50.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|16
|AUDCAD
|16
|USDCAD
|10
|AUDUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|5
|AUDCAD
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-352
|AUDCAD
|-683
|USDCAD
|796
|AUDUSD
|304
|NZDUSD
|299
|NZDCAD
|100
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Best trade: +9.92 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.57 × 295
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.92 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.06 × 79
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.21 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.29 × 75
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.06 × 52
|
FBS-Real
|10.38 × 55
AiQ SA
No reviews
999 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
521
USD
USD
8
100%
51
62%
22%
1.73
0.42
USD
USD
10%
1:500