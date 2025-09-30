The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 3 TickmillUK-Live03 0.14 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.17 × 29 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.50 × 2 Tickmill-Live04 0.60 × 344 TMGM.TradeMax-Live7 0.64 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.75 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.75 × 4 RoboForex-Prime 0.80 × 84 AMarkets-Real 1.25 × 12 ICMarkets-Live22 1.27 × 15 Alpari-Pro.ECN 1.92 × 12 LiteFinance-Demo 2.00 × 1 FXChoice-Pro Live 2.33 × 12 CMCMarkets1-Europe 2.61 × 120 ICMarketsSC-Live05 2.81 × 81 ICMarketsSC-Live09 3.00 × 3 LiteFinance-Classic.com 3.11 × 9 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.36 × 11 ICMarketsSC-Live12 3.48 × 33 ICMarketsEU-Live17 3.67 × 12 Swissquote-Live1 6.00 × 1 GemTrade-Live2 6.00 × 2 RoboForex-Pro-5 8.53 × 17 RoboForex-Pro-2 8.83 × 24 3 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor