Trades:
1 167
Profit Trades:
232 (19.88%)
Loss Trades:
935 (80.12%)
Best trade:
27.10 USD
Worst trade:
-26.53 USD
Gross Profit:
1 763.03 USD (135 965 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 017.80 USD (151 239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (109.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
109.98 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
96.52%
Max deposit load:
50.47%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
607 (52.01%)
Short Trades:
560 (47.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 USD
Average Profit:
7.60 USD
Average Loss:
-2.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
103 (-221.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.66 USD (103)
Monthly growth:
5.74%
Annual Forecast:
69.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
490.05 USD
Maximal:
581.86 USD (69.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.05% (581.86 USD)
By Equity:
0.66% (4.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1167
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-255
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-15K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.10 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 103
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.17 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.60 × 344
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.64 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.80 × 84
|
AMarkets-Real
|1.25 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.27 × 15
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.92 × 12
|
LiteFinance-Demo
|2.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|2.33 × 12
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|2.61 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.81 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|3.00 × 3
|
LiteFinance-Classic.com
|3.11 × 9
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.48 × 33
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|3.67 × 12
|
Swissquote-Live1
|6.00 × 1
|
GemTrade-Live2
|6.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.53 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.83 × 24
