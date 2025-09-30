SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Specialist
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold Specialist

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 639%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
70 (86.41%)
Loss Trades:
11 (13.58%)
Best trade:
455.52 USD
Worst trade:
-521.85 USD
Gross Profit:
11 920.29 USD (57 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 866.39 USD (16 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (3 087.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 087.80 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
7.68%
Max deposit load:
11.88%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.68
Long Trades:
56 (69.14%)
Short Trades:
25 (30.86%)
Profit Factor:
3.08
Expected Payoff:
99.43 USD
Average Profit:
170.29 USD
Average Loss:
-351.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 418.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 418.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
114.70%
Annual Forecast:
1 391.71%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
396.44 USD
Maximal:
1 418.44 USD (28.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.24% (1 418.44 USD)
By Equity:
15.92% (741.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +455.52 USD
Worst trade: -522 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 087.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 418.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Trading on Gold with Breakout Strategy scalping and swing stratgi of risk reward 1:2. Just enjoy my portfolio
No reviews
2025.12.17 05:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 21:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 21:41
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 02:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.14 00:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.14 00:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 15:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.09 18:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 17:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 00:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 10:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 10:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Specialist
30 USD per month
639%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
15
81%
81
86%
8%
3.08
99.43
USD
28%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.