- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
70 (86.41%)
Loss Trades:
11 (13.58%)
Best trade:
455.52 USD
Worst trade:
-521.85 USD
Gross Profit:
11 920.29 USD (57 405 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 866.39 USD (16 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (3 087.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 087.80 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
7.68%
Max deposit load:
11.88%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.68
Long Trades:
56 (69.14%)
Short Trades:
25 (30.86%)
Profit Factor:
3.08
Expected Payoff:
99.43 USD
Average Profit:
170.29 USD
Average Loss:
-351.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 418.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 418.44 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
114.70%
Annual Forecast:
1 391.71%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
396.44 USD
Maximal:
1 418.44 USD (28.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.24% (1 418.44 USD)
By Equity:
15.92% (741.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +455.52 USD
Worst trade: -522 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 087.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 418.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Trading on Gold with Breakout Strategy scalping and swing stratgi of risk reward 1:2. Just enjoy my portfolio
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
639%
0
0
USD
USD
6.4K
USD
USD
15
81%
81
86%
8%
3.08
99.43
USD
USD
28%
1:200