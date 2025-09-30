SignalsSections
Khac Nhu Le

HUONG LEE

Khac Nhu Le
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
Exness-Real18
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
167
Profit Trades:
126 (75.44%)
Loss Trades:
41 (24.55%)
Best trade:
23.35 USD
Worst trade:
-8.50 USD
Gross Profit:
176.15 USD (19 357 pips)
Gross Loss:
-85.92 USD (10 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (12.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
72.88%
Max deposit load:
3.37%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
89 (53.29%)
Short Trades:
78 (46.71%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
1.40 USD
Average Loss:
-2.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-22.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.49 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.95%
Annual Forecast:
60.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.86 USD
Maximal:
22.49 USD (6.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.65% (22.49 USD)
By Equity:
9.49% (36.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 85
NZDCAD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 44
NZDCAD 47
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 4.4K
NZDCAD 4.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.35 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
7.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.11.13 18:52
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 18:52
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 16:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 02:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 08:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
