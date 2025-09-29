SignalsSections
Elvira Zalalutdinova

The happy couple

Elvira Zalalutdinova
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 42%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
119 (86.86%)
Loss Trades:
18 (13.14%)
Best trade:
3.02 USD
Worst trade:
-3.92 USD
Gross Profit:
53.88 USD (6 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.33 USD (1 396 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (8.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.49 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
2.43%
Max deposit load:
8.11%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.54
Long Trades:
47 (34.31%)
Short Trades:
90 (65.69%)
Profit Factor:
3.76
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
0.45 USD
Average Loss:
-0.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.92 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.82%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.05 USD (5.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.53% (6.05 USD)
By Equity:
8.69% (11.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 69
USDCAD 52
XAUUSD 16
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 943
USDCAD 1.2K
XAUUSD 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.02 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.08 × 26
Exness-Real17
0.08 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
0.19 × 52
Exness-Real9
0.45 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.46 × 24
ThreeTrader-Live
0.47 × 15
Tickmill-Live10
0.50 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.18 × 11
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.22 × 464
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.24 × 21
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
44 more...
No reviews
2025.12.04 19:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 07:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 06:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 21:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 10:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.30 10:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 12:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.29 12:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 12:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
