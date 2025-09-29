- Growth
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
119 (86.86%)
Loss Trades:
18 (13.14%)
Best trade:
3.02 USD
Worst trade:
-3.92 USD
Gross Profit:
53.88 USD (6 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.33 USD (1 396 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (8.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.49 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
2.43%
Max deposit load:
8.11%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.54
Long Trades:
47 (34.31%)
Short Trades:
90 (65.69%)
Profit Factor:
3.76
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
0.45 USD
Average Loss:
-0.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.92 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.82%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6.05 USD (5.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.53% (6.05 USD)
By Equity:
8.69% (11.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|69
|USDCAD
|52
|XAUUSD
|16
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|4
|XAUUSD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|943
|USDCAD
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Best trade: +3.02 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.08 × 26
|
Exness-Real17
|0.08 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.19 × 52
|
Exness-Real9
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.46 × 24
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.47 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.18 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.22 × 464
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.24 × 21
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
131
USD
USD
13
78%
137
86%
2%
3.75
0.29
USD
USD
9%
1:500