Ferran Lopez Navarro

ONE 300 a 10k

Ferran Lopez Navarro
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 566%
Weltrade-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
530 (82.94%)
Loss Trades:
109 (17.06%)
Best trade:
202.23 USD
Worst trade:
-195.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 104.89 USD (5 726 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 125.56 USD (1 173 737 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (81.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
672.54 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
27.57%
Max deposit load:
42.58%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.83
Long Trades:
438 (68.54%)
Short Trades:
201 (31.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
3.10 USD
Average Profit:
7.75 USD
Average Loss:
-19.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-9.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
133.22%
Annual Forecast:
1 616.34%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.34 USD
Maximal:
289.83 USD (37.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.41% (289.83 USD)
By Equity:
44.31% (364.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 516
GBPUSD 84
AUDCAD 15
EURUSD 9
NZDCHF 5
AUDUSD 4
USDJPY 2
BTCUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
GBPUSD -1
AUDCAD 26
EURUSD 10
NZDCHF 9
AUDUSD 2
USDJPY -8
BTCUSD 6
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 351K
GBPUSD -213
AUDCAD 1.1K
EURUSD 342
NZDCHF 389
AUDUSD -426
USDJPY -1.2K
BTCUSD -4.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +202.23 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PhillipNova-Server
0.00 × 5
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 7
DNAMarkets-Real
0.00 × 19
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 86
FairForex-LIVE
0.00 × 49
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 2
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 15
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 2
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 6
Inzo-Live
0.00 × 5
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
FXDDMauritius-Live
0.00 × 317
EuroTradeGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 5
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-Pro
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsMENA-Live2
0.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 10
Thinkvate-Live
0.00 × 2
4xCube-MT5
0.00 × 2
OANDA-OGM MT5 Live
0.00 × 1
230 more...
No reviews
2025.12.09 06:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.07% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 06:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 03:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 02:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 02:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 12:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 13:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 20:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 13:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 05:59
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
ONE 300 a 10k
1000 USD per month
566%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
21
93%
639
82%
28%
1.93
3.10
USD
44%
1:500
Copy

