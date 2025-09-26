- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
530 (82.94%)
Loss Trades:
109 (17.06%)
Best trade:
202.23 USD
Worst trade:
-195.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 104.89 USD (5 726 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 125.56 USD (1 173 737 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (81.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
672.54 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
27.57%
Max deposit load:
42.58%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.83
Long Trades:
438 (68.54%)
Short Trades:
201 (31.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
3.10 USD
Average Profit:
7.75 USD
Average Loss:
-19.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-9.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.06 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
133.22%
Annual Forecast:
1 616.34%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.34 USD
Maximal:
289.83 USD (37.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.41% (289.83 USD)
By Equity:
44.31% (364.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|516
|GBPUSD
|84
|AUDCAD
|15
|EURUSD
|9
|NZDCHF
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|26
|EURUSD
|10
|NZDCHF
|9
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|-8
|BTCUSD
|6
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|351K
|GBPUSD
|-213
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|EURUSD
|342
|NZDCHF
|389
|AUDUSD
|-426
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-4.6K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +202.23 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PhillipNova-Server
|0.00 × 5
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
DNAMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 19
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 86
|
FairForex-LIVE
|0.00 × 49
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 15
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Inzo-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDMauritius-Live
|0.00 × 317
|
EuroTradeGlobal-Server-1
|0.00 × 5
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsMENA-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 3
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Thinkvate-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
4xCube-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-OGM MT5 Live
|0.00 × 1
