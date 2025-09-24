SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Hasrul1610
Hasrul

Hasrul1610

Hasrul
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 237%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
343
Profit Trades:
149 (43.44%)
Loss Trades:
194 (56.56%)
Best trade:
196.39 USD
Worst trade:
-79.10 USD
Gross Profit:
6 060.50 USD (614 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 574.44 USD (500 405 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (386.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.43 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
78.22%
Max deposit load:
16.49%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
271 (79.01%)
Short Trades:
72 (20.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
4.33 USD
Average Profit:
40.67 USD
Average Loss:
-23.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-181.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-275.60 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-22.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.42 USD
Maximal:
1 045.72 USD (30.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.88% (1 045.72 USD)
By Equity:
6.97% (105.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 286
GBPJPY 14
USDJPY 11
NQ100.R 9
EURJPY 9
CHFJPY 4
GBPUSD 3
CADJPY 3
SP500.R 3
DJ30.R 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
GBPJPY -77
USDJPY -151
NQ100.R -69
EURJPY -77
CHFJPY -31
GBPUSD -2
CADJPY -41
SP500.R -79
DJ30.R 0
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 182K
GBPJPY -1.4K
USDJPY -279
NQ100.R -49K
EURJPY -671
CHFJPY -2.3K
GBPUSD -88
CADJPY -1.4K
SP500.R -12K
DJ30.R -39
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +196.39 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +386.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
290 more...
No reviews
2025.11.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.38% of days out of 137 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 01:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 04:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 13:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 09:57
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 08:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 04:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 12:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 18:23 2025.09.24 18:23:08  

good luck

