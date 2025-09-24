- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
343
Profit Trades:
149 (43.44%)
Loss Trades:
194 (56.56%)
Best trade:
196.39 USD
Worst trade:
-79.10 USD
Gross Profit:
6 060.50 USD (614 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 574.44 USD (500 405 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (386.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.43 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
78.22%
Max deposit load:
16.49%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
271 (79.01%)
Short Trades:
72 (20.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
4.33 USD
Average Profit:
40.67 USD
Average Loss:
-23.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-181.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-275.60 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-22.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.42 USD
Maximal:
1 045.72 USD (30.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.88% (1 045.72 USD)
By Equity:
6.97% (105.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|286
|GBPJPY
|14
|USDJPY
|11
|NQ100.R
|9
|EURJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|SP500.R
|3
|DJ30.R
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|GBPJPY
|-77
|USDJPY
|-151
|NQ100.R
|-69
|EURJPY
|-77
|CHFJPY
|-31
|GBPUSD
|-2
|CADJPY
|-41
|SP500.R
|-79
|DJ30.R
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|182K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|USDJPY
|-279
|NQ100.R
|-49K
|EURJPY
|-671
|CHFJPY
|-2.3K
|GBPUSD
|-88
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
|SP500.R
|-12K
|DJ30.R
|-39
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +196.39 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +386.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
good luck
