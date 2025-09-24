SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MASCOTAPRO8 BOBA
Ery Ersad Wahyu Djunaedi

MASCOTAPRO8 BOBA

Ery Ersad Wahyu Djunaedi
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
119 (88.14%)
Loss Trades:
16 (11.85%)
Best trade:
23.37 USD
Worst trade:
-19.19 USD
Gross Profit:
238.16 USD (19 444 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.73 USD (12 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (51.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.25 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.45%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.11
Long Trades:
52 (38.52%)
Short Trades:
83 (61.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.00 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.19 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
40.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.38 USD
Maximal:
19.19 USD (7.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.09% (19.19 USD)
By Equity:
82.29% (296.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 74
EURJPY 61
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 90
EURJPY 46
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 6.2K
EURJPY 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.37 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.33 × 18
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.37 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.37 × 19
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.41 × 39
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.55 × 11
DooFintech-Live 5
0.60 × 115
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.71 × 108
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.73 × 110
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
2.47 × 15
Valutrades-Real
2.70 × 10
FBSInc-Real-11
3.16 × 31
No reviews
2026.01.05 13:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 10:04
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 09:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 08:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 08:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 04:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.17 07:11
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 07:11
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 20:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 06:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 13:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 13:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.24 13:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 10:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 1.87% of days out of the 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
