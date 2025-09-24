- Growth
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
119 (88.14%)
Loss Trades:
16 (11.85%)
Best trade:
23.37 USD
Worst trade:
-19.19 USD
Gross Profit:
238.16 USD (19 444 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.73 USD (12 065 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (51.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.25 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.45%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.11
Long Trades:
52 (38.52%)
Short Trades:
83 (61.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.00 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.19 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
40.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.38 USD
Maximal:
19.19 USD (7.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.09% (19.19 USD)
By Equity:
82.29% (296.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|74
|EURJPY
|61
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|90
|EURJPY
|46
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6.2K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.37 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 18
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.37 × 30
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.37 × 19
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.41 × 39
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.55 × 11
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.60 × 115
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.71 × 108
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.73 × 110
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
|2.47 × 15
|
Valutrades-Real
|2.70 × 10
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|3.16 × 31
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
USD
370
USD
USD
16
100%
135
88%
100%
2.34
1.01
USD
USD
82%
1:500