SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / P Cobra CCY Part 2
Ka Wai Chiong

P Cobra CCY Part 2

Ka Wai Chiong
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 666 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
671
Profit Trades:
533 (79.43%)
Loss Trades:
138 (20.57%)
Best trade:
28.20 USD
Worst trade:
-17.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 655.20 USD (192 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-670.65 USD (153 319 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
152 (242.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
424.86 USD (74)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
90.82%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
671 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.47
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
3.11 USD
Average Loss:
-4.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
56 (-439.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-439.07 USD (56)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Annual Forecast:
8.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
439.07 USD (3.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.91% (439.07 USD)
By Equity:
10.09% (1 132.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 442
SOLUSD 102
AUDCAD 65
XLMUSD 62
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
SOLUSD -99
AUDCAD 95
XLMUSD -225
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 123K
SOLUSD -79K
AUDCAD 12K
XLMUSD -18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.20 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 74
Maximum consecutive losses: 56
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -439.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.30 × 67
E8Funding-Demo
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Demo
5.50 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-2
13.07 × 41
No reviews
2025.12.19 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 10:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 15:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 17:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 10:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.24 12:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.24 12:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 10:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 10:22
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 10:22
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.24 10:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 10:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
