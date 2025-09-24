- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
774
Profit Trades:
609 (78.68%)
Loss Trades:
165 (21.32%)
Best trade:
617.86 USD
Worst trade:
-983.10 USD
Gross Profit:
11 952.38 USD (3 211 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 643.54 USD (3 453 288 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (426.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
884.68 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
44.75%
Max deposit load:
57.21%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
482 (62.27%)
Short Trades:
292 (37.73%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.89 USD
Average Profit:
19.63 USD
Average Loss:
-76.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 738.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 738.53 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-44.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
974.68 USD
Maximal:
5 001.84 USD (42.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.85% (5 001.84 USD)
By Equity:
50.92% (4 096.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|753
|XAGUSD
|17
|ETHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-537
|XAGUSD
|-157
|ETHUSD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-248K
|XAGUSD
|-3.1K
|ETHUSD
|2.6K
|BTCUSD
|6.6K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +617.86 USD
Worst trade: -983 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +426.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 738.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 17
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 18
|
Taurex-Live1
|0.00 × 3
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
|0.00 × 6
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXGlobalFinancial-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFX-Real11
|0.00 × 3
|
ThinkMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 20
|
DBGMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.00 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
IFCMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
