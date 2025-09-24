SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Signal V2
Meng Jie Yang

Gold Signal V2

Meng Jie Yang
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -27%
Exness-Real9
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
774
Profit Trades:
609 (78.68%)
Loss Trades:
165 (21.32%)
Best trade:
617.86 USD
Worst trade:
-983.10 USD
Gross Profit:
11 952.38 USD (3 211 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 643.54 USD (3 453 288 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (426.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
884.68 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
44.75%
Max deposit load:
57.21%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
142
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
482 (62.27%)
Short Trades:
292 (37.73%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.89 USD
Average Profit:
19.63 USD
Average Loss:
-76.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2 738.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 738.53 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-44.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
974.68 USD
Maximal:
5 001.84 USD (42.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.85% (5 001.84 USD)
By Equity:
50.92% (4 096.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 753
XAGUSD 17
ETHUSD 3
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -537
XAGUSD -157
ETHUSD 2
BTCUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -248K
XAGUSD -3.1K
ETHUSD 2.6K
BTCUSD 6.6K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +617.86 USD
Worst trade: -983 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +426.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 738.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 17
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 18
Taurex-Live1
0.00 × 3
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 3
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
0.00 × 6
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 2
MEXGlobalFinancial-Real-3
0.00 × 1
IronFX-Real11
0.00 × 3
ThinkMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
FXCM-USDReal08
0.00 × 1
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 20
DBGMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 4
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.00 × 1
IFCMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
65 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 04:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 02:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 01:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 16:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 14:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 11:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.01 07:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.01 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 21:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.30 14:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.28 06:42
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 00:17
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Signal V2
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
13
78%
774
78%
45%
0.94
-0.89
USD
59%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.