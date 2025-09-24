- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 854
Profit Trades:
5 183 (88.53%)
Loss Trades:
671 (11.46%)
Best trade:
438.40 USD
Worst trade:
-4 666.33 USD
Gross Profit:
55 300.71 USD (15 394 595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 830.03 USD (6 344 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
149 (500.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 019.38 USD (125)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
89.93%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
900
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
5 329 (91.03%)
Short Trades:
525 (8.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
4.35 USD
Average Profit:
10.67 USD
Average Loss:
-44.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
54 (-22.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 587.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.85%
Annual Forecast:
119.46%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12 705.61 USD (41.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.55% (12 705.61 USD)
By Equity:
51.47% (29 038.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3419
|BTCUSD
|1204
|XAUEUR
|440
|XAUJPY
|389
|XAUGBP
|270
|XAUAUD
|79
|BTCEUR
|43
|ADAUSD
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|DOGUSD
|2
|XETUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22K
|BTCUSD
|746
|XAUEUR
|599
|XAUJPY
|1K
|XAUGBP
|801
|XAUAUD
|58
|BTCEUR
|67
|ADAUSD
|0
|AUDCAD
|-3
|DOGUSD
|0
|XETUSD
|0
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|436K
|BTCUSD
|7.8M
|XAUEUR
|53K
|XAUJPY
|148K
|XAUGBP
|63K
|XAUAUD
|10K
|BTCEUR
|587K
|ADAUSD
|-47
|AUDCAD
|-66
|DOGUSD
|-20
|XETUSD
|629
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +438.40 USD
Worst trade: -4 666 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 125
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +500.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InfinoxLimited-MT5Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ROBO OCOTOPUS DIAOND PRO COPYTRADER INFINOX
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1800 USD per month
111%
0
0
USD
USD
32K
USD
USD
14
27%
5 854
88%
90%
1.85
4.35
USD
USD
51%
1:500