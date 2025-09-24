SignalsSections
Georges Marcelo Almeida De Holanda

OCOTOPUS DIAMOND COPYTRADER INFINOX

Georges Marcelo Almeida De Holanda
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1800 USD per month
growth since 2025 111%
InfinoxLimited-MT5Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 854
Profit Trades:
5 183 (88.53%)
Loss Trades:
671 (11.46%)
Best trade:
438.40 USD
Worst trade:
-4 666.33 USD
Gross Profit:
55 300.71 USD (15 394 595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 830.03 USD (6 344 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
149 (500.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 019.38 USD (125)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
89.93%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
900
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
5 329 (91.03%)
Short Trades:
525 (8.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
4.35 USD
Average Profit:
10.67 USD
Average Loss:
-44.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
54 (-22.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 587.01 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.85%
Annual Forecast:
119.46%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12 705.61 USD (41.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.55% (12 705.61 USD)
By Equity:
51.47% (29 038.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3419
BTCUSD 1204
XAUEUR 440
XAUJPY 389
XAUGBP 270
XAUAUD 79
BTCEUR 43
ADAUSD 4
AUDCAD 3
DOGUSD 2
XETUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22K
BTCUSD 746
XAUEUR 599
XAUJPY 1K
XAUGBP 801
XAUAUD 58
BTCEUR 67
ADAUSD 0
AUDCAD -3
DOGUSD 0
XETUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 436K
BTCUSD 7.8M
XAUEUR 53K
XAUJPY 148K
XAUGBP 63K
XAUAUD 10K
BTCEUR 587K
ADAUSD -47
AUDCAD -66
DOGUSD -20
XETUSD 629
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +438.40 USD
Worst trade: -4 666 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 125
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +500.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InfinoxLimited-MT5Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
13.83 × 35
ROBO OCOTOPUS DIAOND PRO COPYTRADER INFINOX 

2025.12.03 03:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 02:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 19:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 18:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 17:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 15:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 22:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
