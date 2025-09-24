- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
953
Profit Trades:
730 (76.60%)
Loss Trades:
223 (23.40%)
Best trade:
28.99 USD
Worst trade:
-20.53 USD
Gross Profit:
1 525.18 USD (152 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-666.83 USD (66 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (21.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.12 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
4.05%
Max deposit load:
19.69%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
18.03
Long Trades:
542 (56.87%)
Short Trades:
411 (43.13%)
Profit Factor:
2.29
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-2.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-47.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.61 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.71%
Annual Forecast:
239.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.22 USD
Maximal:
47.61 USD (4.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.78% (47.14 USD)
By Equity:
41.49% (222.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|953
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|858
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|86K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.99 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
