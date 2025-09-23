SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Hendytrades4
Hendy Halim S Kom

Hendytrades4

Hendy Halim S Kom
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
TradeNation-LiveBravo
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
47 (40.86%)
Loss Trades:
68 (59.13%)
Best trade:
1 041.66 USD
Worst trade:
-324.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 853.94 USD (184 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 136.41 USD (303 680 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (681.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 844.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
76 (66.09%)
Short Trades:
39 (33.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-2.46 USD
Average Profit:
167.11 USD
Average Loss:
-119.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 732.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 732.06 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
12.06%
Annual Forecast:
146.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 051.55 USD
Maximal:
2 954.87 USD (15.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.06% (2 954.87 USD)
By Equity:
3.17% (428.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
.US30. 18
WTIFut. 16
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY 5
AUDNZD 5
EURAUD 4
CHFJPY 3
.USTEC. 3
.UK100. 3
.DE40. 2
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
BTC 1
GBPCHF 1
EURGBP 1
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -448
.US30. 1.7K
WTIFut. 428
GBPJPY -243
GBPUSD -186
USDJPY -168
AUDNZD -196
EURAUD 540
CHFJPY -268
.USTEC. -317
.UK100. -229
.DE40. -295
USDCAD -203
AUDUSD -176
NZDCHF -160
NZDCAD -172
EURUSD 230
GBPAUD -153
USDCHF 369
BTC -127
GBPCHF -111
EURGBP -127
XAGUSD 32
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
.US30. 44K
WTIFut. 11K
GBPJPY -3.6K
GBPUSD 2.1K
USDJPY -728
AUDNZD -1.2K
EURAUD 5.8K
CHFJPY -1.6K
.USTEC. -4.2K
.UK100. -1.9K
.DE40. -6.7K
USDCAD -1.9K
AUDUSD -628
NZDCHF -363
NZDCAD -599
EURUSD 841
GBPAUD -1.5K
USDCHF 1.6K
BTC -181K
GBPCHF -369
EURGBP -594
XAGUSD 3.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 041.66 USD
Worst trade: -324 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +681.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 732.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeNation-LiveBravo" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.77 × 396
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 11:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 23:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 19:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 00:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 15:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 11:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.17 04:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 14:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hendytrades4
50 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
14
0%
115
40%
100%
0.96
-2.46
USD
17%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.