The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 11 0.00 × 49 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 19 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.09 × 140 CXMTradingLtd-Real2 10.98 × 783 Exness-Real 13.62 × 78 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor