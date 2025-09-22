SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HFT QUANT 7
Juan Ignacio Albrecht

HFT QUANT 7

Juan Ignacio Albrecht
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1999 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 592
Profit Trades:
1 310 (82.28%)
Loss Trades:
282 (17.71%)
Best trade:
56.60 USD
Worst trade:
-77.40 USD
Gross Profit:
2 380.53 USD (203 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 072.09 USD (90 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (27.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.80 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
33.72%
Max deposit load:
1.82%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
13.10
Long Trades:
1 471 (92.40%)
Short Trades:
121 (7.60%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
1.82 USD
Average Loss:
-3.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-0.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-83.04 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
36.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.91 USD (2.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.36% (42.20 USD)
By Equity:
6.42% (299.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1477
EURUSD 115
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
EURUSD 240
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 110K
EURUSD 3.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.60 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 49
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.09 × 140
CXMTradingLtd-Real2
10.98 × 783
Exness-Real
13.62 × 78
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.06 09:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 23:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 22:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 22:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 11:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HFT QUANT 7
1999 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
7.5K
USD
29
100%
1 592
82%
34%
2.22
0.82
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.