Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
36 (97.29%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.70%)
Best trade:
39.26 EUR
Worst trade:
-38.31 EUR
Gross Profit:
63.33 EUR (7 781 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.54 EUR (4 207 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (18.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.76 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.73%
Max deposit load:
89.03%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
36 (97.30%)
Short Trades:
1 (2.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
0.59 EUR
Average Profit:
1.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-41.54 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-38.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.31 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
1.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 EUR
Maximal:
38.40 EUR (7.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.06% (38.40 EUR)
By Equity:
22.81% (115.04 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|25
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.26 EUR
Worst trade: -38 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.31 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.20 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.37 × 846
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
No reviews
