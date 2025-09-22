- Growth
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
49 (80.32%)
Loss Trades:
12 (19.67%)
Best trade:
80.69 USD
Worst trade:
-20.11 USD
Gross Profit:
257.91 USD (28 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80.10 USD (10 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (60.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.75 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
89.73%
Max deposit load:
105.66%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
3.90
Long Trades:
53 (86.89%)
Short Trades:
8 (13.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.26 USD
Average Loss:
-6.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.22%
Annual Forecast:
26.92%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.62 USD (6.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.42% (45.62 USD)
By Equity:
68.76% (722.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|TSLA
|51
|CADJPY
|5
|EURAUD
|4
|EURGBP
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|TSLA
|138
|CADJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|28
|EURGBP
|8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|TSLA
|15K
|CADJPY
|-2.8K
|EURAUD
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.69 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.50 USD
Deposit: $5000 USD
Profit: $987.55
Equity DD: $1718.02 (34.12%)
Balance DD: $234.09 (3.76%)
Sharpe Ratio: 0.82
Profit Factor: 4.88
Recovery Factor: 0.57
