SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Strategy 1
Sio Kei Wong

Strategy 1

Sio Kei Wong
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
49 (80.32%)
Loss Trades:
12 (19.67%)
Best trade:
80.69 USD
Worst trade:
-20.11 USD
Gross Profit:
257.91 USD (28 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80.10 USD (10 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (60.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.75 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
89.73%
Max deposit load:
105.66%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
3.90
Long Trades:
53 (86.89%)
Short Trades:
8 (13.11%)
Profit Factor:
3.22
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.26 USD
Average Loss:
-6.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.22%
Annual Forecast:
26.92%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.62 USD (6.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.42% (45.62 USD)
By Equity:
68.76% (722.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
TSLA 51
CADJPY 5
EURAUD 4
EURGBP 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
TSLA 138
CADJPY 4
EURAUD 28
EURGBP 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
TSLA 15K
CADJPY -2.8K
EURAUD 4.6K
EURGBP 600
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.69 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Deposit: $5000 USD

Profit: $987.55

Equity DD: $1718.02 (34.12%)

Balance DD: $234.09 (3.76%)

Sharpe Ratio: 0.82

Profit Factor: 4.88

Recovery Factor: 0.57


No reviews
2025.12.16 02:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15.96% of days out of the 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 15:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 15:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 01:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 18:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 11:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Strategy 1
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
14
92%
61
80%
90%
3.21
2.91
USD
69%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.