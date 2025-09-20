- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
9 (25.71%)
Loss Trades:
26 (74.29%)
Best trade:
49.95 USD
Worst trade:
-10.81 USD
Gross Profit:
448.72 USD (45 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223.88 USD (22 329 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (99.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
10.38%
Max deposit load:
11.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
21 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
14 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
6.42 USD
Average Profit:
49.86 USD
Average Loss:
-8.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-36.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.52 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
34.49%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.10 USD
Maximal:
56.12 USD (16.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.40% (36.85 USD)
By Equity:
6.75% (8.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|USDJPY
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|231
|USDJPY
|-7
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|USDJPY
|-912
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.95 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NordGroupInv-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
XGLOBAL-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
KETIKA SEMUA PAMER DENGAN WIN_RATE NYA
MAKA SAYA AKAN PAMER DENGAN RISK_REWARD/RATIO (R : R)
BAGI SAYA (R : R) LEBIH PENTING DARIPADA WIN_RATE
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
225%
0
0
USD
USD
325
USD
USD
14
68%
35
25%
10%
2.00
6.42
USD
USD
26%
1:200