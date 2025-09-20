SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Siji Pitu
Wisnu Febri Wardhana

Siji Pitu

Wisnu Febri Wardhana
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 225%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
9 (25.71%)
Loss Trades:
26 (74.29%)
Best trade:
49.95 USD
Worst trade:
-10.81 USD
Gross Profit:
448.72 USD (45 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223.88 USD (22 329 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (99.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.80 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
10.38%
Max deposit load:
11.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
21 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
14 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
6.42 USD
Average Profit:
49.86 USD
Average Loss:
-8.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-36.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.52 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
34.49%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.10 USD
Maximal:
56.12 USD (16.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.40% (36.85 USD)
By Equity:
6.75% (8.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
USDJPY 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 231
USDJPY -7
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
USDJPY -912
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.95 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
AFX-Real
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 5
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 1
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 3
TMS-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NordGroupInv-Real1
0.00 × 1
XGLOBAL-Real
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
243 more...
KETIKA SEMUA PAMER DENGAN WIN_RATE NYA
MAKA SAYA AKAN PAMER DENGAN RISK_REWARD/RATIO (R : R)
BAGI SAYA (R : R) LEBIH PENTING DARIPADA WIN_RATE
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 08:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.26 05:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 15:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 05:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 08:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 18:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 02:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 11:38
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 11:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 10:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.24 09:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Copy

