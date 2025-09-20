- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
240
Profit Trades:
168 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
72 (30.00%)
Best trade:
2 130.04 USD
Worst trade:
-2 278.40 USD
Gross Profit:
68 147.78 USD (2 270 980 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48 897.14 USD (1 230 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (13 086.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 086.37 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
25.34%
Max deposit load:
41.35%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.86
Long Trades:
158 (65.83%)
Short Trades:
82 (34.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
80.21 USD
Average Profit:
405.64 USD
Average Loss:
-679.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 798.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 681.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-45.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 363.40 USD (26.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.81% (10 363.40 USD)
By Equity:
13.92% (2 231.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|240
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 130.04 USD
Worst trade: -2 278 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 086.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 798.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|47.46 × 138
