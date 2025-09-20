SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSDFFF2
Wei Xin Fu

XAUUSDFFF2

Wei Xin Fu
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 129%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
240
Profit Trades:
168 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
72 (30.00%)
Best trade:
2 130.04 USD
Worst trade:
-2 278.40 USD
Gross Profit:
68 147.78 USD (2 270 980 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48 897.14 USD (1 230 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (13 086.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 086.37 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
25.34%
Max deposit load:
41.35%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.86
Long Trades:
158 (65.83%)
Short Trades:
82 (34.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
80.21 USD
Average Profit:
405.64 USD
Average Loss:
-679.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 798.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 681.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-45.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 363.40 USD (26.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.81% (10 363.40 USD)
By Equity:
13.92% (2 231.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 240
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 130.04 USD
Worst trade: -2 278 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 086.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 798.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
47.46 × 138
No reviews
2025.12.18 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 16:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 15:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 01:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 04:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 14:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.26 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 14:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.09.25 14:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.20 16:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.20 16:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
