SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pytha FX
GPI BG

Pytha FX

GPI BG
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 62%
PUPrime-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
437 (97.54%)
Loss Trades:
11 (2.46%)
Best trade:
10.74 USD
Worst trade:
-1.31 USD
Gross Profit:
505.70 USD (56 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.65 USD (506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
124 (146.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.58 USD (124)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
278.36
Long Trades:
203 (45.31%)
Short Trades:
245 (54.69%)
Profit Factor:
108.75
Expected Payoff:
1.12 USD
Average Profit:
1.16 USD
Average Loss:
-0.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.26%
Annual Forecast:
63.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.80 USD (0.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.18% (1.80 USD)
By Equity:
40.53% (526.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.s 164
GBPUSD.s 87
AUDCAD.s 76
EURAUD.s 50
USDCAD.s 27
AUDNZD.s 18
AUDCHF.s 13
AUDUSD.s 7
XAUUSD.s 5
SOLUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.s 211
GBPUSD.s 120
AUDCAD.s 46
EURAUD.s 49
USDCAD.s 18
AUDNZD.s 8
AUDCHF.s 6
AUDUSD.s 9
XAUUSD.s 28
SOLUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.s 22K
GBPUSD.s 12K
AUDCAD.s 7.1K
EURAUD.s 7.5K
USDCAD.s 2.5K
AUDNZD.s 1.4K
AUDCHF.s 506
AUDUSD.s 912
XAUUSD.s 2.8K
SOLUSD 127
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
FX scalping
No reviews
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.20 08:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
