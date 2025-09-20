- Growth
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
437 (97.54%)
Loss Trades:
11 (2.46%)
Best trade:
10.74 USD
Worst trade:
-1.31 USD
Gross Profit:
505.70 USD (56 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.65 USD (506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
124 (146.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.58 USD (124)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
278.36
Long Trades:
203 (45.31%)
Short Trades:
245 (54.69%)
Profit Factor:
108.75
Expected Payoff:
1.12 USD
Average Profit:
1.16 USD
Average Loss:
-0.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.26%
Annual Forecast:
63.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.80 USD (0.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.18% (1.80 USD)
By Equity:
40.53% (526.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.s
|164
|GBPUSD.s
|87
|AUDCAD.s
|76
|EURAUD.s
|50
|USDCAD.s
|27
|AUDNZD.s
|18
|AUDCHF.s
|13
|AUDUSD.s
|7
|XAUUSD.s
|5
|SOLUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.s
|211
|GBPUSD.s
|120
|AUDCAD.s
|46
|EURAUD.s
|49
|USDCAD.s
|18
|AUDNZD.s
|8
|AUDCHF.s
|6
|AUDUSD.s
|9
|XAUUSD.s
|28
|SOLUSD
|6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.s
|22K
|GBPUSD.s
|12K
|AUDCAD.s
|7.1K
|EURAUD.s
|7.5K
|USDCAD.s
|2.5K
|AUDNZD.s
|1.4K
|AUDCHF.s
|506
|AUDUSD.s
|912
|XAUUSD.s
|2.8K
|SOLUSD
|127
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.74 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 124
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
