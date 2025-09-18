SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / StopLoss 23
Yaroslav Gnidets

StopLoss 23

Yaroslav Gnidets
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1%
InstaForex-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
85 (92.39%)
Loss Trades:
7 (7.61%)
Best trade:
922.60 USD
Worst trade:
-541.73 USD
Gross Profit:
3 749.31 USD (8 195 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 628.80 USD (4 963 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (1 638.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 638.67 USD (56)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
81.55%
Max deposit load:
1.75%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
92 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
44.11 USD
Average Loss:
-518.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 031.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 031.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-12.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 977.78 USD (16.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.45% (1 977.78 USD)
By Equity:
4.76% (506.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ecn 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ecn 121
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ecn 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +922.60 USD
Worst trade: -542 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 56
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 638.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 031.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Always set Stop Loss Take Profit.

StopLoss 23 signal is more reliable than the most reliable bank.

https://www.instaforex.org/ua/?x=TTMGU


No reviews
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 08:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 09:04
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 06:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 02:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 02:21
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 03:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 09:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.18 08:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.18 08:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 08:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
