- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
28 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
10 (26.32%)
Best trade:
118.67 USD
Worst trade:
-60.28 USD
Gross Profit:
946.10 USD (94 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-452.15 USD (41 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (315.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
315.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
27.15%
Max deposit load:
6.05%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.02
Long Trades:
36 (94.74%)
Short Trades:
2 (5.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
13.00 USD
Average Profit:
33.79 USD
Average Loss:
-45.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-95.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
66.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.97 USD
Maximal:
163.54 USD (19.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.06% (159.44 USD)
By Equity:
13.76% (94.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|494
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +118.67 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Makes miracle with art of trade, we use swing trade and Fibonacci algorithm, we have a principle consistently and to defend a investor balance, enjoy and let's make a anything trade
