Erwin Setiawan

Tachibana FX

Erwin Setiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 31 USD per month
growth since 2025 142%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
28 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
10 (26.32%)
Best trade:
118.67 USD
Worst trade:
-60.28 USD
Gross Profit:
946.10 USD (94 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-452.15 USD (41 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (315.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
315.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
27.15%
Max deposit load:
6.05%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.02
Long Trades:
36 (94.74%)
Short Trades:
2 (5.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
13.00 USD
Average Profit:
33.79 USD
Average Loss:
-45.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-95.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
66.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.97 USD
Maximal:
163.54 USD (19.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.06% (159.44 USD)
By Equity:
13.76% (94.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 494
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +118.67 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
Makes miracle with art of trade, we use swing trade and Fibonacci algorithm, we have a principle consistently and to defend a investor balance, enjoy and let's make a anything trade

BILLITON PACIFIC GROUP



No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 06:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 05:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 02:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 00:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 10:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 14:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 22:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 10:33
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.08 10:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
