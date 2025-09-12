SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CorAiFx q9
Jiri Balcar

CorAiFx q9

Jiri Balcar
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
34 (53.96%)
Loss Trades:
29 (46.03%)
Best trade:
6.15 USD
Worst trade:
-3.35 USD
Gross Profit:
37.89 USD (9 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.67 USD (6 407 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.65 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.10%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
31 (49.21%)
Short Trades:
32 (50.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
1.11 USD
Average Loss:
-0.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-5.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.86 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.73 USD
Maximal:
11.08 USD (10.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.52% (10.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.37% (3.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 12
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.15 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Trading.comMarkets-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
These signals are generated by a proprietary AI framework purpose-built for forex, integrating deep neural networks with structural market analysis across multiple timeframes. Trained on extensive historical and streaming data, the system models non-linear dynamics and evolving market regimes to surface statistically high-confidence trade setups. The result is an adaptive, multi-horizon signal engine engineered to convert complex data flows into precise, execution-ready insights.


No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 05:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 04:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 02:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 19:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.25 23:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 14:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
