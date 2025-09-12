- Growth
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
34 (53.96%)
Loss Trades:
29 (46.03%)
Best trade:
6.15 USD
Worst trade:
-3.35 USD
Gross Profit:
37.89 USD (9 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.67 USD (6 407 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.65 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.10%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
31 (49.21%)
Short Trades:
32 (50.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
1.11 USD
Average Loss:
-0.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-5.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.86 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.73 USD
Maximal:
11.08 USD (10.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.52% (10.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.37% (3.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|12
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.15 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Trading.comMarkets-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
These signals are generated by a proprietary AI framework purpose-built for forex, integrating deep neural networks with structural market analysis across multiple timeframes. Trained on extensive historical and streaming data, the system models non-linear dynamics and evolving market regimes to surface statistically high-confidence trade setups. The result is an adaptive, multi-horizon signal engine engineered to convert complex data flows into precise, execution-ready insights.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
112
USD
USD
15
100%
63
53%
100%
1.47
0.19
USD
USD
11%
1:1