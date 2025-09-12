- 成长
交易:
65
盈利交易:
35 (53.84%)
亏损交易:
30 (46.15%)
最好交易:
6.15 USD
最差交易:
-3.35 USD
毛利:
38.77 USD (9 684 pips)
毛利亏损:
-25.75 USD (6 427 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (4.27 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8.65 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
10.10%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
1.18
长期交易:
32 (49.23%)
短期交易:
33 (50.77%)
利润因子:
1.51
预期回报:
0.20 USD
平均利润:
1.11 USD
平均损失:
-0.86 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-5.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.86 USD (4)
每月增长:
6.73%
年度预测:
81.65%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.73 USD
最大值:
11.08 USD (10.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.52% (10.96 USD)
净值:
3.37% (3.49 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|65
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|13
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
These signals are generated by a proprietary AI framework purpose-built for forex, integrating deep neural networks with structural market analysis across multiple timeframes. Trained on extensive historical and streaming data, the system models non-linear dynamics and evolving market regimes to surface statistically high-confidence trade setups. The result is an adaptive, multi-horizon signal engine engineered to convert complex data flows into precise, execution-ready insights.
