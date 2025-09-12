信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / CorAiFx q9
Jiri Balcar

CorAiFx q9

Jiri Balcar
0条评论
可靠性
15
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2025 13%
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
1:1
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
65
盈利交易:
35 (53.84%)
亏损交易:
30 (46.15%)
最好交易:
6.15 USD
最差交易:
-3.35 USD
毛利:
38.77 USD (9 684 pips)
毛利亏损:
-25.75 USD (6 427 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (4.27 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8.65 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
10.10%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
1.18
长期交易:
32 (49.23%)
短期交易:
33 (50.77%)
利润因子:
1.51
预期回报:
0.20 USD
平均利润:
1.11 USD
平均损失:
-0.86 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-5.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.86 USD (4)
每月增长:
6.73%
年度预测:
81.65%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.73 USD
最大值:
11.08 USD (10.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.52% (10.96 USD)
净值:
3.37% (3.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 13
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6.15 USD
最差交易: -3 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +4.27 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Trading.comMarkets-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
These signals are generated by a proprietary AI framework purpose-built for forex, integrating deep neural networks with structural market analysis across multiple timeframes. Trained on extensive historical and streaming data, the system models non-linear dynamics and evolving market regimes to surface statistically high-confidence trade setups. The result is an adaptive, multi-horizon signal engine engineered to convert complex data flows into precise, execution-ready insights.


信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
CorAiFx q9
每月99 USD
13%
0
0
USD
113
USD
15
100%
65
53%
100%
1.50
0.20
USD
11%
1:1
