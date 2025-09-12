SignalsSections
Xian Huang

Panda

Xian Huang
0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2024 51%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
772
Profit Trades:
457 (59.19%)
Loss Trades:
315 (40.80%)
Best trade:
259.41 USD
Worst trade:
-130.78 USD
Gross Profit:
7 088.45 USD (405 484 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 289.83 USD (347 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (63.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
460.56 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.46%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
16 days
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
384 (49.74%)
Short Trades:
388 (50.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
15.51 USD
Average Loss:
-16.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-289.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.51 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-0.42%
Annual Forecast:
-5.04%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.48 USD
Maximal:
634.07 USD (13.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.33% (645.35 USD)
By Equity:
14.22% (685.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 386
AUDUSD 386
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -864
AUDUSD 2.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -38K
AUDUSD 96K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +259.41 USD
Worst trade: -131 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -289.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 23:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 22:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 19:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 03:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 14:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 21:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
