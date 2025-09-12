- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 090
Profit Trades:
3 137 (61.63%)
Loss Trades:
1 953 (38.37%)
Best trade:
1 700.00 USD
Worst trade:
-886.79 USD
Gross Profit:
117 239.74 USD (739 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 252.66 USD (860 208 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (266.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 760.00 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
9.63%
Max deposit load:
19.85%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
280
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.40
Long Trades:
3 160 (62.08%)
Short Trades:
1 930 (37.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
8.64 USD
Average Profit:
37.37 USD
Average Loss:
-37.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 180.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 147.75 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
17.07%
Annual Forecast:
207.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8 150.35 USD (14.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.11% (8 147.75 USD)
By Equity:
37.28% (22 007.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|5090
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|44K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|-121K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 700.00 USD
Worst trade: -887 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +266.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 180.22 USD
