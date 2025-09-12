SignalsSections
De Le Lin

Golden Trend

De Le Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 149%
AxelPrivateMarket-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 090
Profit Trades:
3 137 (61.63%)
Loss Trades:
1 953 (38.37%)
Best trade:
1 700.00 USD
Worst trade:
-886.79 USD
Gross Profit:
117 239.74 USD (739 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 252.66 USD (860 208 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (266.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 760.00 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
9.63%
Max deposit load:
19.85%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
280
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.40
Long Trades:
3 160 (62.08%)
Short Trades:
1 930 (37.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
8.64 USD
Average Profit:
37.37 USD
Average Loss:
-37.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 180.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 147.75 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
17.07%
Annual Forecast:
207.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8 150.35 USD (14.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.11% (8 147.75 USD)
By Equity:
37.28% (22 007.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 5090
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 44K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s -121K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 700.00 USD
Worst trade: -887 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +266.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 180.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AxelPrivateMarket-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 14:44
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 10:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 07:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 06:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 14:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 02:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 08:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 08:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
