- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
119 (73.45%)
Loss Trades:
43 (26.54%)
Best trade:
45.22 USD
Worst trade:
-98.16 USD
Gross Profit:
938.71 USD (68 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-606.50 USD (29 708 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (88.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.67 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
5.78%
Max deposit load:
39.42%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.88
Long Trades:
85 (52.47%)
Short Trades:
77 (47.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
7.89 USD
Average Loss:
-14.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.48 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.90%
Annual Forecast:
253.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.31 USD
Maximal:
115.48 USD (16.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.47% (115.48 USD)
By Equity:
87.45% (587.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|162
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|332
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.22 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Welcome, we Protect Your DD no more than 50%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
USD
822
USD
USD
14
0%
162
73%
6%
1.54
2.05
USD
USD
87%
1:500