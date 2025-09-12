SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CuanFX2
Martin Andros

CuanFX2

Martin Andros
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
119 (73.45%)
Loss Trades:
43 (26.54%)
Best trade:
45.22 USD
Worst trade:
-98.16 USD
Gross Profit:
938.71 USD (68 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-606.50 USD (29 708 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (88.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.67 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
5.78%
Max deposit load:
39.42%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.88
Long Trades:
85 (52.47%)
Short Trades:
77 (47.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
7.89 USD
Average Loss:
-14.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.48 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.90%
Annual Forecast:
253.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.31 USD
Maximal:
115.48 USD (16.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.47% (115.48 USD)
By Equity:
87.45% (587.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 332
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.22 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 3
2.54 × 61
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real31
12.17 × 12
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
26.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Welcome, we Protect Your DD no more than 50%
No reviews
2025.11.25 17:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 08:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 11:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 10:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 09:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 02:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.16 09:50 2025.10.16 09:50:22  

Come On , Join us

2025.10.15 05:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 08:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 09:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 14:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 12:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CuanFX2
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
822
USD
14
0%
162
73%
6%
1.54
2.05
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.