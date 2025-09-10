- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
11 (29.72%)
Loss Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Best trade:
13.43 USD
Worst trade:
-16.83 USD
Gross Profit:
95.92 USD (15 312 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.48 USD (17 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (21.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.48 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
74.84%
Max deposit load:
2.82%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Short Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-0.85 USD
Average Profit:
8.72 USD
Average Loss:
-4.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-54.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.25 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.96 USD
Maximal:
61.96 USD (11.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.60% (61.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.33% (16.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|16
|NZDJPY
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|17
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|-10
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|-2
|XAUUSD
|-33
|AUDJPY
|-6
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|3.2K
|NZDJPY
|325
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|CADJPY
|415
|GBPJPY
|-236
|XAUUSD
|-3.3K
|AUDJPY
|-716
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.43 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.25 USD
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 7
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 14
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
