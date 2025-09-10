SignalsSections
Alfi Ahmad Fauzi

Unknownym

Alfi Ahmad Fauzi
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
11 (29.72%)
Loss Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Best trade:
13.43 USD
Worst trade:
-16.83 USD
Gross Profit:
95.92 USD (15 312 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.48 USD (17 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (21.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.48 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
74.84%
Max deposit load:
2.82%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
19 (51.35%)
Short Trades:
18 (48.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.75
Expected Payoff:
-0.85 USD
Average Profit:
8.72 USD
Average Loss:
-4.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-54.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.25 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.96 USD
Maximal:
61.96 USD (11.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.60% (61.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.33% (16.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 16
NZDJPY 6
USDJPY 4
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 4
XAUUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 17
NZDJPY 1
USDJPY -10
CADJPY 2
GBPJPY -2
XAUUSD -33
AUDJPY -6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 3.2K
NZDJPY 325
USDJPY -1.4K
CADJPY 415
GBPJPY -236
XAUUSD -3.3K
AUDJPY -716
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.43 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.12.19 08:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 23:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 11:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 10:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 18:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 17:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 22:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 12:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 12:19
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.