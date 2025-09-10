SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HedGinG UFEF B
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG UFEF B

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 176%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
210
Profit Trades:
122 (58.09%)
Loss Trades:
88 (41.90%)
Best trade:
30.28 USD
Worst trade:
-17.86 USD
Gross Profit:
665.85 USD (34 261 pips)
Gross Loss:
-360.10 USD (22 648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (62.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.84 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
91.64%
Max deposit load:
48.53%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.37
Long Trades:
103 (49.05%)
Short Trades:
107 (50.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.46 USD
Average Profit:
5.46 USD
Average Loss:
-4.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-65.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.75 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.24%
Annual Forecast:
2.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
69.95 USD (12.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.07% (69.95 USD)
By Equity:
61.93% (234.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 122
EURCHF 88
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 361
EURCHF -55
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 14K
EURCHF -2.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.28 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.30 × 57
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
0.72 × 18
FBS-Real-7
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.90 × 10
Exness-Real
2.84 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live23
8.00 × 2
此账户创建于2025年07月29日！入金200U，出金200U！

This account was created on July 29, 2025！Deposit 200U, withdraw 200U！


No reviews
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 20:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 12:26
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 12:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.14 11:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 07:36
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 13:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 01:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
