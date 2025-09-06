- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
239
Profit Trades:
110 (46.02%)
Loss Trades:
129 (53.97%)
Best trade:
190.04 GBP
Worst trade:
-17.06 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 000.13 GBP (2 321 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-423.96 GBP (3 741 360 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (229.49 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
337.21 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
43.66%
Max deposit load:
64.31%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.92
Long Trades:
100 (41.84%)
Short Trades:
139 (58.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
2.41 GBP
Average Profit:
9.09 GBP
Average Loss:
-3.29 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-80.01 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.01 GBP (19)
Monthly growth:
-4.28%
Annual Forecast:
-51.91%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.59 GBP
Maximal:
147.08 GBP (12.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.47% (146.90 GBP)
By Equity:
36.19% (191.44 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|185
|US500
|23
|AUDNZD
|15
|AUDCAD
|8
|NZDCAD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-122
|US500
|741
|AUDNZD
|52
|AUDCAD
|31
|NZDCAD
|41
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.5M
|US500
|51K
|AUDNZD
|-2.3K
|AUDCAD
|868
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +190.04 GBP
Worst trade: -17 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.49 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.01 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|1.07 × 30
|
FBS-Real
|1.19 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.38 × 26
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.40 × 925
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
