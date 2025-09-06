SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / IC LC_Waka
Savell Martin

IC LC_Waka

Savell Martin
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 112%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
239
Profit Trades:
110 (46.02%)
Loss Trades:
129 (53.97%)
Best trade:
190.04 GBP
Worst trade:
-17.06 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 000.13 GBP (2 321 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-423.96 GBP (3 741 360 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (229.49 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
337.21 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
43.66%
Max deposit load:
64.31%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.92
Long Trades:
100 (41.84%)
Short Trades:
139 (58.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
2.41 GBP
Average Profit:
9.09 GBP
Average Loss:
-3.29 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-80.01 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.01 GBP (19)
Monthly growth:
-4.28%
Annual Forecast:
-51.91%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.59 GBP
Maximal:
147.08 GBP (12.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.47% (146.90 GBP)
By Equity:
36.19% (191.44 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 185
US500 23
AUDNZD 15
AUDCAD 8
NZDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -122
US500 741
AUDNZD 52
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 41
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.5M
US500 51K
AUDNZD -2.3K
AUDCAD 868
NZDCAD 1.5K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +190.04 GBP
Worst trade: -17 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.49 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.01 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live
0.43 × 7
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real35
1.07 × 30
FBS-Real
1.19 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.38 × 26
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.40 × 925
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
52 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 14:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 13:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 00:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 12:18
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 09:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 04:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 07:49
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 06:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.09 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 10:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 10:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 20:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 18:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 15:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 20:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IC LC_Waka
30 USD per month
112%
0
0
USD
831
GBP
14
88%
239
46%
44%
2.35
2.41
GBP
36%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.