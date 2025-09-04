- Growth
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
42 (45.16%)
Loss Trades:
51 (54.84%)
Best trade:
2 964.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1 149.30 USD
Gross Profit:
16 033.55 USD (53 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 808.04 USD (46 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4 702.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 702.37 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
33.74%
Max deposit load:
5.66%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
35 (37.63%)
Short Trades:
58 (62.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
23.93 USD
Average Profit:
381.75 USD
Average Loss:
-270.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 032.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 225.40 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-10.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 038.08 USD
Maximal:
4 432.83 USD (29.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.45% (4 432.83 USD)
By Equity:
12.20% (1 111.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|49
|GBPUSD
|12
|EURUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|USDCHF
|6
|XTIUSD
|4
|#US100
|1
|XAGUSDmin
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|GBPUSD
|-61
|EURUSD
|55
|USDJPY
|-331
|USDCHF
|-78
|XTIUSD
|-190
|#US100
|79
|XAGUSDmin
|-288
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|GBPUSD
|-179
|EURUSD
|171
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCHF
|-160
|XTIUSD
|-557
|#US100
|262
|XAGUSDmin
|-953
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 964.90 USD
Worst trade: -1 149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 702.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 032.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 9
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
