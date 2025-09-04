SignalsSections
Yanshan Li

Niuding008

Yanshan Li
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
93
Profit Trades:
42 (45.16%)
Loss Trades:
51 (54.84%)
Best trade:
2 964.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1 149.30 USD
Gross Profit:
16 033.55 USD (53 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 808.04 USD (46 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (4 702.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 702.37 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
33.74%
Max deposit load:
5.66%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
35 (37.63%)
Short Trades:
58 (62.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
23.93 USD
Average Profit:
381.75 USD
Average Loss:
-270.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 032.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 225.40 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-10.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 038.08 USD
Maximal:
4 432.83 USD (29.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.45% (4 432.83 USD)
By Equity:
12.20% (1 111.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
GBPUSD 12
EURUSD 10
USDJPY 10
USDCHF 6
XTIUSD 4
#US100 1
XAGUSDmin 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3K
GBPUSD -61
EURUSD 55
USDJPY -331
USDCHF -78
XTIUSD -190
#US100 79
XAGUSDmin -288
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
GBPUSD -179
EURUSD 171
USDJPY -1.7K
USDCHF -160
XTIUSD -557
#US100 262
XAGUSDmin -953
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 964.90 USD
Worst trade: -1 149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 702.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 032.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 9
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
No reviews
2025.12.23 06:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 05:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 10:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 03:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 12:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 17:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 01:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 10:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.10 17:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 02:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.05 02:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.05 01:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.05 01:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.04 07:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 07:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 07:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.