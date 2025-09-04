- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
334 (78.40%)
Loss Trades:
92 (21.60%)
Best trade:
490.21 AUD
Worst trade:
-184.69 AUD
Gross Profit:
5 881.78 AUD (253 571 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 426.11 AUD (140 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (836.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 269.54 AUD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
13.51%
Max deposit load:
27.99%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.18
Long Trades:
310 (72.77%)
Short Trades:
116 (27.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
8.11 AUD
Average Profit:
17.61 AUD
Average Loss:
-26.37 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-428.21 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-428.21 AUD (14)
Monthly growth:
123.16%
Annual Forecast:
1 494.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.43 AUD
Maximal:
666.87 AUD (76.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.57% (666.87 AUD)
By Equity:
21.55% (53.77 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|414
|GBPUSD
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|GBPUSD
|-70
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|113K
|GBPUSD
|-110
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +490.21 AUD
Worst trade: -185 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +836.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -428.21 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Dunboyne-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
MMCIS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMS-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.14 × 69
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.20 × 15
|
ForexMart-RealServer
|0.32 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.34 × 397
|
Tier1FX-Real
|0.35 × 68
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.42 × 153
|
TitanFX-01
|0.45 × 182
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.56 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.60 × 20
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.66 × 47
|
QTrade-5
|0.67 × 3
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.75 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.78 × 747
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.83 × 6
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.88 × 8
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.93 × 46
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
274%
0
0
USD
USD
4.7K
AUD
AUD
16
100%
426
78%
14%
2.42
8.11
AUD
AUD
36%
1:500