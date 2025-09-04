SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tulasi
Samarthan Bidari

Tulasi

Samarthan Bidari
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 274%
Pepperstone-Edge03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
334 (78.40%)
Loss Trades:
92 (21.60%)
Best trade:
490.21 AUD
Worst trade:
-184.69 AUD
Gross Profit:
5 881.78 AUD (253 571 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 426.11 AUD (140 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (836.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 269.54 AUD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
13.51%
Max deposit load:
27.99%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.18
Long Trades:
310 (72.77%)
Short Trades:
116 (27.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
8.11 AUD
Average Profit:
17.61 AUD
Average Loss:
-26.37 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-428.21 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-428.21 AUD (14)
Monthly growth:
123.16%
Annual Forecast:
1 494.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.43 AUD
Maximal:
666.87 AUD (76.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.57% (666.87 AUD)
By Equity:
21.55% (53.77 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 414
GBPUSD 12
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.7K
GBPUSD -70
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 113K
GBPUSD -110
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +490.21 AUD
Worst trade: -185 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +836.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -428.21 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Dunboyne-Production
0.00 × 1
MMCIS-Real
0.00 × 1
TMS-Demo
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
EuromarketFX-Live
0.14 × 69
ICMarkets-Live08
0.20 × 15
ForexMart-RealServer
0.32 × 19
ICMarkets-Live04
0.34 × 397
Tier1FX-Real
0.35 × 68
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.42 × 153
TitanFX-01
0.45 × 182
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.56 × 25
ICMarkets-Live14
0.60 × 20
Pepperstone-01
0.66 × 47
QTrade-5
0.67 × 3
LQD1-Live01
0.75 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.78 × 747
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.83 × 6
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.88 × 8
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.93 × 46
141 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 15:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 03:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 22:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 12:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.