Trades:
434
Profit Trades:
267 (61.52%)
Loss Trades:
167 (38.48%)
Best trade:
219.99 USD
Worst trade:
-129.66 USD
Gross Profit:
4 072.35 USD (1 512 386 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 563.88 USD (1 102 833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (134.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
475.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
11.84%
Max deposit load:
129.41%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
266 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
168 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.13 USD
Average Profit:
15.25 USD
Average Loss:
-27.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-747.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-747.97 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-47.45%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
491.53 USD
Maximal:
1 119.40 USD (120.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.99% (818.95 USD)
By Equity:
38.04% (161.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|415
|BTCUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-518
|BTCUSD
|51
|USDJPY
|-10
|GBPUSD
|-14
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|282K
|BTCUSD
|128K
|USDJPY
|-95
|GBPUSD
|-230
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +219.99 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -747.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|54.99 × 159
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
manual trader
No reviews
