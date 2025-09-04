SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ohalufx Pro Trader
Ya Aro Hia

Ohalufx Pro Trader

Ya Aro Hia
0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 -57%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
434
Profit Trades:
267 (61.52%)
Loss Trades:
167 (38.48%)
Best trade:
219.99 USD
Worst trade:
-129.66 USD
Gross Profit:
4 072.35 USD (1 512 386 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 563.88 USD (1 102 833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (134.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
475.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
11.84%
Max deposit load:
129.41%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
266 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
168 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.13 USD
Average Profit:
15.25 USD
Average Loss:
-27.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-747.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-747.97 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-47.45%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
491.53 USD
Maximal:
1 119.40 USD (120.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.99% (818.95 USD)
By Equity:
38.04% (161.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 415
BTCUSD 13
USDJPY 4
GBPUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -518
BTCUSD 51
USDJPY -10
GBPUSD -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 282K
BTCUSD 128K
USDJPY -95
GBPUSD -230
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +219.99 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +134.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -747.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
54.99 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
manual trader
No reviews
2025.12.24 05:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 05:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 05:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 18:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 03:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 13:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 06:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 05:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
