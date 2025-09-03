SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ORA Gold No Loss EA
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala

ORA Gold No Loss EA

Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
384
Profit Trades:
380 (98.95%)
Loss Trades:
4 (1.04%)
Best trade:
80.01 USD
Worst trade:
-36.42 USD
Gross Profit:
3 452.81 USD (364 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.35 USD (4 111 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
380 (3 452.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 452.81 USD (380)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.28%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
27.69
Long Trades:
384 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
28.69
Expected Payoff:
8.68 USD
Average Profit:
9.09 USD
Average Loss:
-30.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-120.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.35 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Annual Forecast:
5.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
120.35 USD (0.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.36% (120.35 USD)
By Equity:
9.77% (3 223.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 369K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.01 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 380
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 452.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
12.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
14.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
19.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
27.00 × 1
This Is Monitor Live Account For ORA Gold No Loss EA.


Product Link : Link 

No reviews
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 21:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 05:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 10:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 15:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 14:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.04 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 12:40
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 12:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
