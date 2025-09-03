- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
52 (37.95%)
Loss Trades:
85 (62.04%)
Best trade:
101.73 USD
Worst trade:
-55.14 USD
Gross Profit:
650.32 USD (4 074 188 pips)
Gross Loss:
-434.32 USD (2 941 325 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (46.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.73 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
67.42%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
65 (47.45%)
Short Trades:
72 (52.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
1.58 USD
Average Profit:
12.51 USD
Average Loss:
-5.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-52.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
36.26%
Annual Forecast:
439.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
91.55 USD (31.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.07% (54.59 USD)
By Equity:
68.40% (166.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|130
|EURUSDm
|6
|XAUUSDm
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|231
|EURUSDm
|-8
|XAUUSDm
|-7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|1.1M
|EURUSDm
|-211
|XAUUSDm
|-7K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +101.73 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
