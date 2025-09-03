SignalsSections
Hoang Dung Bui

Acc1

Hoang Dung Bui
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 158%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
52 (37.95%)
Loss Trades:
85 (62.04%)
Best trade:
101.73 USD
Worst trade:
-55.14 USD
Gross Profit:
650.32 USD (4 074 188 pips)
Gross Loss:
-434.32 USD (2 941 325 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (46.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.73 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
67.42%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
65 (47.45%)
Short Trades:
72 (52.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
1.58 USD
Average Profit:
12.51 USD
Average Loss:
-5.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-52.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
36.26%
Annual Forecast:
439.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
91.55 USD (31.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.07% (54.59 USD)
By Equity:
68.40% (166.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 130
EURUSDm 6
XAUUSDm 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 231
EURUSDm -8
XAUUSDm -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 1.1M
EURUSDm -211
XAUUSDm -7K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.73 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 01:50
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.5% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 20:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 20:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 10:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 10:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 10:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.21 07:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.09% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 08:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.06 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 05:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.47% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 05:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 05:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
