SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LIZU
Sheng Jian Chen

LIZU

Sheng Jian Chen
0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -64%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
736
Profit Trades:
541 (73.50%)
Loss Trades:
195 (26.49%)
Best trade:
106.50 USD
Worst trade:
-134.82 USD
Gross Profit:
5 746.90 USD (1 270 854 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 029.65 USD (1 682 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (193.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
316.31 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
41.60%
Max deposit load:
134.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.15
Long Trades:
399 (54.21%)
Short Trades:
337 (45.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
10.62 USD
Average Loss:
-20.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-146.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.39 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-83.28%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
544.35 USD (19.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.78% (544.35 USD)
By Equity:
70.11% (202.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 588
BTCUSD 67
US2000 23
EURUSD 20
GBPJPY 18
GBPUSD 10
NZDUSD 5
XAGUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD -94
US2000 158
EURUSD 23
GBPJPY -11
GBPUSD -1
NZDUSD 13
XAGUSD 72
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 59K
BTCUSD -470K
US2000 -2K
EURUSD 932
GBPJPY -308
GBPUSD -209
NZDUSD 155
XAGUSD 1.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +106.50 USD
Worst trade: -135 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +193.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Handcrafted trading with over ten years of trading experience. We will help you win back your trading costs as soon as possible. Thank you
No reviews
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 15:02
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 10:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 06:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 00:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 23:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 14:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LIZU
50 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
76
USD
17
0%
736
73%
42%
1.42
2.33
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.