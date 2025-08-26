- Growth
Trades:
428
Profit Trades:
238 (55.60%)
Loss Trades:
190 (44.39%)
Best trade:
47.72 GBP
Worst trade:
-38.84 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 124.05 GBP (937 873 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 672.15 GBP (819 010 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (46.33 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
283.58 GBP (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
57.32%
Max deposit load:
9.92%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
187 (43.69%)
Short Trades:
241 (56.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.06 GBP
Average Profit:
8.92 GBP
Average Loss:
-8.80 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-142.24 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.24 GBP (12)
Monthly growth:
-9.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.48 GBP
Maximal:
447.35 GBP (16.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.57% (447.29 GBP)
By Equity:
24.18% (484.34 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|96
|USTEC
|72
|US500
|58
|US30
|40
|AUDCAD
|34
|AUDNZD
|28
|NZDCAD
|23
|GBPUSD
|21
|USDCAD
|21
|GBPCAD
|12
|EURGBP
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|EURCAD
|5
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|-109
|USTEC
|309
|US500
|237
|US30
|-118
|AUDCAD
|75
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDCAD
|55
|GBPUSD
|32
|USDCAD
|27
|GBPCAD
|29
|EURGBP
|13
|EURUSD
|14
|EURCAD
|12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|-12K
|USTEC
|200K
|US500
|36K
|US30
|-120K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|-2.0K
|NZDCAD
|2.6K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|EURGBP
|825
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|EURCAD
|1.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.72 GBP
Worst trade: -39 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.33 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.24 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 28
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.37 × 43
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.05 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 163
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.28 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.36 × 5061
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 6
