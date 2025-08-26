The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8 0.00 × 28 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.00 × 32 GOMarketsIntl-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 15 0.00 × 1 EurotradeSA-Server-1 0.10 × 150 Exness-MT5Real7 0.33 × 12 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.37 × 43 LiteFinance-MT5 0.38 × 48 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.42 × 148 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.50 × 4 Exness-MT5Real10 0.50 × 6 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.62 × 84 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.00 × 1 Alpari-MT5 1.04 × 54 VantageInternational-Live 4 1.05 × 101 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.10 × 163 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.27 × 33 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.28 × 36 Exness-MT5Real5 1.28 × 36 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 1.36 × 5061 BDSwissGlobal-Server01 1.49 × 53 FPMarkets-Live 1.50 × 2 OxSecurities-Live 1.50 × 2 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 1.50 × 107 itexsys-Platform 1.67 × 6 44 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor