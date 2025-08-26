SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ICM MultiWay_ORB
Savell Martin

ICM MultiWay_ORB

Savell Martin
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
428
Profit Trades:
238 (55.60%)
Loss Trades:
190 (44.39%)
Best trade:
47.72 GBP
Worst trade:
-38.84 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 124.05 GBP (937 873 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 672.15 GBP (819 010 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (46.33 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
283.58 GBP (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
57.32%
Max deposit load:
9.92%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
187 (43.69%)
Short Trades:
241 (56.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.06 GBP
Average Profit:
8.92 GBP
Average Loss:
-8.80 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-142.24 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.24 GBP (12)
Monthly growth:
-9.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.48 GBP
Maximal:
447.35 GBP (16.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.57% (447.29 GBP)
By Equity:
24.18% (484.34 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 96
USTEC 72
US500 58
US30 40
AUDCAD 34
AUDNZD 28
NZDCAD 23
GBPUSD 21
USDCAD 21
GBPCAD 12
EURGBP 11
EURUSD 7
EURCAD 5
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 -109
USTEC 309
US500 237
US30 -118
AUDCAD 75
AUDNZD 6
NZDCAD 55
GBPUSD 32
USDCAD 27
GBPCAD 29
EURGBP 13
EURUSD 14
EURCAD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -12K
USTEC 200K
US500 36K
US30 -120K
AUDCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD -2.0K
NZDCAD 2.6K
GBPUSD 3.6K
USDCAD 2.7K
GBPCAD 2.5K
EURGBP 825
EURUSD 1.6K
EURCAD 1.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.72 GBP
Worst trade: -39 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.33 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.24 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 28
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.37 × 43
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.05 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.28 × 36
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.36 × 5061
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 6
44 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.25 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 08:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 03:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 09:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.09 09:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 08:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.09 08:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 11:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 11:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 11:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.26 11:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.26 11:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICM MultiWay_ORB
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
2K
GBP
16
100%
428
55%
57%
1.27
1.06
GBP
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.