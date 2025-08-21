SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Expras
Juandi Juan

Expras

Juandi Juan
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
235 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
141 (37.50%)
Best trade:
95.59 USD
Worst trade:
-27.06 USD
Gross Profit:
1 359.07 USD (38 585 pips)
Gross Loss:
-641.80 USD (26 968 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (48.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.62 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
68.49%
Max deposit load:
17.33%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.65
Long Trades:
178 (47.34%)
Short Trades:
198 (52.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
5.78 USD
Average Loss:
-4.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-154.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-154.37 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
2.75%
Annual Forecast:
33.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
154.37 USD (3.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.64% (154.37 USD)
By Equity:
8.75% (356.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 376
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 717
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 12K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +95.59 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 19:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 13:14
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.08.25 12:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 12:14
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.08.21 00:43
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.21 00:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 00:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Expras
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
4.6K
USD
22
100%
376
62%
68%
2.11
1.91
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.