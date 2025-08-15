SignalsSections
Remey Gulfan Orsaga

DarkRock PH

Remey Gulfan Orsaga
0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -10%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
134 (72.43%)
Loss Trades:
51 (27.57%)
Best trade:
14.08 USD
Worst trade:
-18.52 USD
Gross Profit:
211.52 USD (102 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-251.75 USD (88 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (25.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.87 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
3.18%
Max deposit load:
20.51%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.62
Long Trades:
114 (61.62%)
Short Trades:
71 (38.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 USD
Average Profit:
1.58 USD
Average Loss:
-4.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.18%
Annual Forecast:
-50.77%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.21 USD
Maximal:
64.58 USD (15.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.24% (64.58 USD)
By Equity:
7.26% (30.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 126
DJ30.r 50
BTCUSD 7
JPM 1
USDJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3
DJ30.r -48
BTCUSD 6
JPM 0
USDJPY -2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 62
DJ30.r -48K
BTCUSD 62K
JPM 183
USDJPY -245
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.08 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.16 USD

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 15:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 09:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.19 13:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 21:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 18:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 12:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 12:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 21:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.25 17:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 12:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
