- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
61 (59.80%)
Loss Trades:
41 (40.20%)
Best trade:
112.67 USD
Worst trade:
-42.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 701.65 USD (1 418 670 pips)
Gross Loss:
-824.62 USD (608 929 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (102.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.16 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
9.08%
Max deposit load:
28.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
96 (94.12%)
Short Trades:
6 (5.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
8.60 USD
Average Profit:
27.90 USD
Average Loss:
-20.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-397.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.32 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
47.88%
Annual Forecast:
580.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.27 USD
Maximal:
397.32 USD (27.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.84% (397.32 USD)
By Equity:
12.40% (137.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|877
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|810K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +112.67 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -397.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
150%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
18
100%
102
59%
9%
2.06
8.60
USD
USD
35%
1:200