The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.00 × 1 Axi-US09-Live 0.00 × 2 LiteFinanceVC-Live-04 0.00 × 2 Axi-US16-Live 0.00 × 1 LiteFinanceVC-Live-03 0.00 × 1 ExnessKE-Real20 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real24 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge11 0.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 45 0.00 × 1 Alpari-Standard1 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.00 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-5 0.00 × 2 ForexTime-Standard 0.00 × 3 ForexTimeFXTM-Standard 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live04 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Edge05 0.00 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-01 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live01 0.00 × 3 53 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor