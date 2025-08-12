SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NASA 9999 VND
Huu Tai Nguyen

NASA 9999 VND

Huu Tai Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 150%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
61 (59.80%)
Loss Trades:
41 (40.20%)
Best trade:
112.67 USD
Worst trade:
-42.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 701.65 USD (1 418 670 pips)
Gross Loss:
-824.62 USD (608 929 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (102.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.16 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
9.08%
Max deposit load:
28.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
96 (94.12%)
Short Trades:
6 (5.88%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
8.60 USD
Average Profit:
27.90 USD
Average Loss:
-20.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-397.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.32 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
47.88%
Annual Forecast:
580.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.27 USD
Maximal:
397.32 USD (27.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.84% (397.32 USD)
By Equity:
12.40% (137.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 877
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 810K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +112.67 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -397.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 07:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 11:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 06:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 07:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 14:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 20:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 00:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.18 09:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 02:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
