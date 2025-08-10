- Growth
Trades:
454
Profit Trades:
291 (64.09%)
Loss Trades:
163 (35.90%)
Best trade:
11.17 USD
Worst trade:
-11.06 USD
Gross Profit:
406.65 USD (33 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-300.81 USD (21 385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (13.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.39 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
74.11%
Max deposit load:
9.83%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.55
Long Trades:
241 (53.08%)
Short Trades:
213 (46.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.40 USD
Average Loss:
-1.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.43%
Annual Forecast:
102.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.68 USD
Maximal:
23.26 USD (9.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.62% (23.26 USD)
By Equity:
25.87% (113.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|454
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|106
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|12K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.17 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
NPBFX-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Meksa-Meksa
|0.00 × 1
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.10 × 10
|
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
|0.12 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.13 × 31
|
Exness-Real9
|0.14 × 44
|
JustForex-Live
|0.15 × 59
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.21 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.23 × 13
