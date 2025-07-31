SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WayTradeScalper
Bona Neak

WayTradeScalper

Bona Neak
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-09
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
146 (70.53%)
Loss Trades:
61 (29.47%)
Best trade:
54.54 USD
Worst trade:
-38.04 USD
Gross Profit:
555.69 USD (28 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-266.04 USD (19 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (7.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.71 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
72.67%
Max deposit load:
7.60%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
85 (41.06%)
Short Trades:
122 (58.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-4.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-34.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.49%
Annual Forecast:
42.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.20 USD
Maximal:
117.92 USD (44.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.74% (117.92 USD)
By Equity:
15.67% (187.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 81
GBPUSD 52
USDCAD 29
EURUSD 20
USDJPY 12
USDCHF 9
AUDUSD 2
XAUUSD 1
EURGBP 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 20
GBPUSD 158
USDCAD 45
EURUSD 129
USDJPY -65
USDCHF -1
AUDUSD 2
XAUUSD 0
EURGBP 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -238
GBPUSD 5.5K
USDCAD 2.7K
EURUSD 4.4K
USDJPY -4K
USDCHF 72
AUDUSD 247
XAUUSD -13
EURGBP 132
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.54 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.50 × 10
RoboForex-ECN-3
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
3.28 × 18
FXCESS-Live01
3.83 × 6
Xlence-Real13
9.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
✅ Recommended Lots size start from 0.01 or auto from Signal
✅ Recommend Balance  for safe capital
↪ Standard Account $1000
↪ Please choose Zero position 
↪ Don't focused profits daily we focused will account long-term.
No reviews
2025.10.03 18:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 08:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 13:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WayTradeScalper
50 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
22
100%
207
70%
73%
2.08
1.40
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.