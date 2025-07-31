- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
146 (70.53%)
Loss Trades:
61 (29.47%)
Best trade:
54.54 USD
Worst trade:
-38.04 USD
Gross Profit:
555.69 USD (28 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-266.04 USD (19 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (7.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.71 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
72.67%
Max deposit load:
7.60%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
85 (41.06%)
Short Trades:
122 (58.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-4.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-34.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.49%
Annual Forecast:
42.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.20 USD
Maximal:
117.92 USD (44.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.74% (117.92 USD)
By Equity:
15.67% (187.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|81
|GBPUSD
|52
|USDCAD
|29
|EURUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|12
|USDCHF
|9
|AUDUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|20
|GBPUSD
|158
|USDCAD
|45
|EURUSD
|129
|USDJPY
|-65
|USDCHF
|-1
|AUDUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-238
|GBPUSD
|5.5K
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|USDJPY
|-4K
|USDCHF
|72
|AUDUSD
|247
|XAUUSD
|-13
|EURGBP
|132
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.54 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
✅ Recommended Lots size start from 0.01 or auto from Signal
✅ Recommend Balance for safe capital
↪ Standard Account $1000
↪ Please choose Zero position
↪ Don't focused profits daily we focused will account long-term.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
22
100%
207
70%
73%
2.08
1.40
USD
USD
18%
1:500