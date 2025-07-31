SignalsSections
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Surepips47

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
323
Profit Trades:
240 (74.30%)
Loss Trades:
83 (25.70%)
Best trade:
47.94 USD
Worst trade:
-56.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 423.28 USD (886 064 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 233.90 USD (619 845 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (77.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.37 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.49%
Max deposit load:
10.04%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
141 (43.65%)
Short Trades:
182 (56.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
5.93 USD
Average Loss:
-14.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-20.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.41 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.89%
Annual Forecast:
22.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.35 USD
Maximal:
172.01 USD (7.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.75% (176.81 USD)
By Equity:
13.52% (221.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
BTCUSD 74
USDJPY 35
EURUSD 28
EURAUD 27
GBPJPY 26
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 11
AUDUSD 11
EURJPY 3
EURNZD 3
NZDUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
XAGUSD 2
USDCHF 1
CHFJPY 1
EURCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 55
BTCUSD 64
USDJPY -25
EURUSD 21
EURAUD 14
GBPJPY -4
GBPAUD 12
GBPUSD 15
AUDUSD -13
EURJPY 7
EURNZD -27
NZDUSD -8
NZDJPY -6
XAGUSD 66
USDCHF 20
CHFJPY 0
EURCAD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
BTCUSD 245K
USDJPY -388
EURUSD 603
EURAUD 879
GBPJPY 509
GBPAUD 616
GBPUSD 389
AUDUSD -179
EURJPY 252
EURNZD -872
NZDUSD -143
NZDJPY -144
XAGUSD 302
USDCHF 331
CHFJPY 3
EURCAD 2
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.94 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 959
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
1.06 × 33
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real15
1.54 × 445
Exness-MT5Real12
1.57 × 156
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
AquaFunded-Server
2.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.67 × 378
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
VantageInternational-Live
5.71 × 154
Exness-MT5Real
5.82 × 155
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
21 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 22:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.05% of days out of 146 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 06:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.32% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 23:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 19:09
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.68% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 12:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 10:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 07:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 07:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.15 02:37
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 00:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 00:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 00:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 05:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Surepips47
50 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
21
0%
323
74%
17%
1.15
0.59
USD
14%
1:500
