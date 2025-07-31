The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERINTL-Live 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real31 0.00 × 1 Alpari-MT5 0.00 × 10 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 3 FXView-Live 0.00 × 2 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.56 × 959 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.90 × 21 FusionMarkets-Live 1.06 × 33 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.13 × 53 ICTrading-MT5-4 1.22 × 226 GOMarketsMU-Live 1.50 × 26 Exness-MT5Real15 1.54 × 445 Exness-MT5Real12 1.57 × 156 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.00 × 2 PlexyTrade-Server01 2.00 × 1 AquaFunded-Server 2.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real2 3.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.67 × 378 Exness-MT5Real11 4.00 × 11 Exness-MT5Real6 5.35 × 63 Ava-Real 1-MT5 5.42 × 19 VantageInternational-Live 5.71 × 154 Exness-MT5Real 5.82 × 155 Exness-MT5Real3 5.92 × 36 21 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor