Trades:
323
Profit Trades:
240 (74.30%)
Loss Trades:
83 (25.70%)
Best trade:
47.94 USD
Worst trade:
-56.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 423.28 USD (886 064 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 233.90 USD (619 845 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (77.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.37 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.49%
Max deposit load:
10.04%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
141 (43.65%)
Short Trades:
182 (56.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
5.93 USD
Average Loss:
-14.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-20.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.41 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.89%
Annual Forecast:
22.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.35 USD
Maximal:
172.01 USD (7.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.75% (176.81 USD)
By Equity:
13.52% (221.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|83
|BTCUSD
|74
|USDJPY
|35
|EURUSD
|28
|EURAUD
|27
|GBPJPY
|26
|GBPAUD
|13
|GBPUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|11
|EURJPY
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|55
|BTCUSD
|64
|USDJPY
|-25
|EURUSD
|21
|EURAUD
|14
|GBPJPY
|-4
|GBPAUD
|12
|GBPUSD
|15
|AUDUSD
|-13
|EURJPY
|7
|EURNZD
|-27
|NZDUSD
|-8
|NZDJPY
|-6
|XAGUSD
|66
|USDCHF
|20
|CHFJPY
|0
|EURCAD
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|BTCUSD
|245K
|USDJPY
|-388
|EURUSD
|603
|EURAUD
|879
|GBPJPY
|509
|GBPAUD
|616
|GBPUSD
|389
|AUDUSD
|-179
|EURJPY
|252
|EURNZD
|-872
|NZDUSD
|-143
|NZDJPY
|-144
|XAGUSD
|302
|USDCHF
|331
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.94 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.56 × 959
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.06 × 33
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.54 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.57 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
AquaFunded-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.67 × 378
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.35 × 63
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.71 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.82 × 155
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
💫🍬🍬We Provide 🍬🍬💫
💹Expert Trader
💹Very Low SL
💹Auto Copy Trading
💹90% Accuracy of Trading
💹Real Passive income
💹Custom Fixed lot use
💹+10 Years of Experience
Telegram __ Admin & Owner:
Channel Link : https://t.me/+whhVBGiw8qo3NDRl
50 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
21
0%
323
74%
17%
1.15
0.59
USD
USD
14%
1:500