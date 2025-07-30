SignalsSections
Yaroslav Gnidets

US500

Yaroslav Gnidets
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 64%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
242
Profit Trades:
189 (78.09%)
Loss Trades:
53 (21.90%)
Best trade:
2.69 USD
Worst trade:
-0.91 USD
Gross Profit:
25.34 USD (21 815 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.05 USD (15 932 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (1.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.48 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
80.75%
Max deposit load:
3.72%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
139 (57.44%)
Short Trades:
103 (42.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.03 USD
Average Profit:
0.13 USD
Average Loss:
-0.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.84 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
19.75%
Annual Forecast:
239.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.40 USD
Maximal:
4.03 USD (22.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.40% (4.03 USD)
By Equity:
6.57% (1.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 240
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash 8
USDJPY 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash 5.8K
USDJPY 72
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 65
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 24
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 18:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 15:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.05 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 17:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 13% of days out of the 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 17:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 17:33
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
