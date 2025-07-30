The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN 0.55 × 65 Exness-MT5Real28 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.00 × 1 ClonTrader-Live 2.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.81 × 73 FusionMarkets-Live 5.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 5.50 × 2 XMGlobal-MT5 2 7.50 × 2 OctaFX-Real2 7.80 × 5 RoboForex-Pro 9.00 × 24 FBS-Real 10.00 × 1 FXGT-Live 11.50 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor