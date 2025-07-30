- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
134 (75.70%)
Loss Trades:
43 (24.29%)
Best trade:
13.36 USD
Worst trade:
-11.62 USD
Gross Profit:
273.20 USD (14 874 pips)
Gross Loss:
-148.00 USD (10 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (12.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.08 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
13.18%
Max deposit load:
14.48%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.77
Long Trades:
148 (83.62%)
Short Trades:
29 (16.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-3.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-11.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.66%
Annual Forecast:
32.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11.62 USD (1.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.47% (10.35 USD)
By Equity:
19.22% (80.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|177
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|125
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|4.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.36 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EA trading EU only
minimum $200 to run but i use $400 to withstand in case of bigger DD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
405
USD
USD
31
100%
177
75%
13%
1.84
0.71
USD
USD
19%
1:500